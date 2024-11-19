Jon Kenny ‘sprinkled laughing love wherever he went’, funeral told

Actor Jon Kenny, “made the world a brighter place” by “sprinkling laughing love” wherever he went, his funeral mass in Co Limerick heard on Tuesday.

The “many sides” of the mad-cap comedian, actor, musician, poet, storyteller, husband and father, were celebrated in a traditional Irish musical session-themed mass, performed by a host of his fellow stars of stage and screen, at St Patrick’s Church, Lough Gur, Bruff.

Mourners swayed to soulful laments and toe-tapped to musical jigs and reels, performed by guitarists, fiddle players, flautists, accordion players and singers, including well-known box player, Sharon Shannon, and Irish folk band the Mary Wallopers.

Mr Kenny’s friend and costar of their hit comedy sketch-show D’Unbelievables, Pat Shortt, was accompanied by his daughter and fellow performer Faye Shortt, and his brother, former Limerick city and county councillor Tom Shortt who had worked closely with Mr Kenny in the early days of his career.

Mr Kenny’s widow Margie told mourners: “Jon just loved people, he adored people, and, when we fell in love in 1983, it was the thing that I really loved about him and was really amazed by him, I was amazed by the fantastic time he had for everybody.”

Ms Kenny said she and her family were “overwhelmed” with “such an outpouring of love for Jon” since his death at Galway University Hospital on Friday.

In a final tribute to her late husband, Ms Kenny looked across at his wicker coffin, telling him she and their two children Aran and Laya, were “really privileged” to have had him in their lives, “so thank you so much Jon, and Rest In Peace”.

Mr Kenny’s friend, Cork radio and television broadcaster John Creedon, also paid an emotional personal tribute to the “remarkable” funnyman.

“When I think about Jon, I think about the Irish word ‘laochra’, meaning ‘warrior’. Jon came into this life charging, and he battled through illness, he had good days and bad days but he battled on gamely, and the show always went on,” said Mr Creedon.

“He loved horses, plants, stones, he loved ordinary people and he loved ordinary towns, and above all he loved his wife and children. He was overflowing with heart and humour in the great Celtic tradition of Céad Míle Fáilte.”

“He had the ancient, noble craft of comedy, a marvellous gift and noble trade, and Jon sprinkled that laughing love wherever he went.”

Mr Creedon also highlighted Mr Kenny’s “razor sharp wit” and “compassion and love” for all of the characters he played “from the bachelor hill farmer to the town busy body”, to the “wonderful rollercoaster that was D’Unbelieveables” as well as his recent poetry collaboration with his daughter Laya.

Aides-de-camp representing President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Simon Harris, music promoter, Peter Aiken, and singer songwriter Richie Kavanagh also attended the celebratory funeral mass.

Local priest, Fr Edward Cleary said Mr Kenny “brought so much life into all he did, and all any of us can do is try to make this world a brighter place, and one can truly say Jon Kenny did that”.

An acoustic version of Roll Back the Clouds (I Am A Star) written by the late singer songwriter Christie Hennessy, was performed as Mr Kenny’s remains were laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

“I have known my highs and lows, I’ve worked in every show,

I’ve played in every town, brought some houses down,

Yes Sir I would sing on Mars,

My dream scene is, me a star,

Is me a star,

I am a star.”