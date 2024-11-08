Ireland

Pedestrian dies following collision in Kilkee, Co Clare

Garda appeals for witnesses, especially anyone with camera footage from the area

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
An Garda Síochána said it was appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the Kilkee area on Thursday evening to make this footage available to them. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Tim O'Brien
Fri Nov 08 2024 - 00:34

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a crash in Kilkee, Co Clare, in which a man lost his life on Thursday evening.

The male pedestrian, in his 30s, died after the collision with a car at about 6.30pm. No injuries to the driver of the car have been reported by gardaí.

The local coroner was notified, and a postmortem is expected to take place on Friday. The road remained closed overnight as a technical examination by Garda forensic experts got under way.

An Garda Síochána said it was appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to them.

READ MORE

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.íí

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist