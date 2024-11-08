Pedestrian dies following collision in Kilkee, Co Clare

An Garda Síochána said it was appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the Kilkee area on Thursday evening to make this footage available to them. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a crash in Kilkee, Co Clare, in which a man lost his life on Thursday evening.

The male pedestrian, in his 30s, died after the collision with a car at about 6.30pm. No injuries to the driver of the car have been reported by gardaí.

The local coroner was notified, and a postmortem is expected to take place on Friday. The road remained closed overnight as a technical examination by Garda forensic experts got under way.

An Garda Síochána said it was appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.íí