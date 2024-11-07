Kathleen Watkins, broadcaster and author, has died aged 90

Kathleen Watkins, the broadcaster, author and widow of former Late Late Show host Gay Byrne, has died at the age of 90.
RTÉ reported that Ms Watkins, who previously worked for the broadcaster, died surrounded by family.
Ms Watkins was the first continuity announcer to appear on RTÉ television, back in 1961.
Her death comes just over five years after that of her husband of more than 50 years, who died at the age of 85 in 2019.
READ MORE
Woman suing Conor McGregor for damages says he choked and raped her in Dublin hotel bedroom
Father of girl hit in the eye by fireworks appeals for witnesses
Young, aggrieved men may not have won the election for Trump, but he knows how to speak to them
Ballaghaderreen, once a beacon of integration, is now seeing fractures emerging over immigration
She is survived by her two daughters, Crona and Suzy, and her five grandchildren.
More to follow
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis