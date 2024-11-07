Kathleen Watkins, broadcaster and author, has died aged 90

Broadcaster and musician Kathleen Watkins, pictured in 2006 with her late husband Gay Byrne, has died aged 90. Photograph: Alan Betson

Kathleen Watkins, the broadcaster, author and widow of former Late Late Show host Gay Byrne, has died at the age of 90.

RTÉ reported that Ms Watkins, who previously worked for the broadcaster, died surrounded by family.

Ms Watkins was the first continuity announcer to appear on RTÉ television, back in 1961.

Her death comes just over five years after that of her husband of more than 50 years, who died at the age of 85 in 2019.

She is survived by her two daughters, Crona and Suzy, and her five grandchildren.

More to follow