Funeral of David Davin-Power to take place in Marino

The funeral of former RTÉ News political correspondent David Davin-Power will take place on Tuesday in Marino in Dublin.

Mr Davin-Power died last Thursday surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Dearbhla, his adult children Nick, Caroline, Julia, Ben and Emily, grandchildren Oisín, Rossa, Rógan, Vincent, Margot and Frederick, his sister Mary, extended family, neighbours, friends and colleagues.

The 72-year-old of Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra in Dublin will lie in repose at his home on Monday (November 4th) from 5pm until 7pm.

A requiem mass for Mr Davin-Power will take place at 11.30am on Tuesday (November 5) in St Vincent de Paul Church, Marino, followed by private cremation. The mass can be viewed at https://www.marinoparish.ie/live-stream/

Meanwhile, tributes to the journalist and broadcaster were led by President Michael D Higgins.

President Higgins said that Mr Davin-Power was a “consummate broadcaster and communicator” who was a “regular presence in lives of so many people” over the airwaves or on television.

“David provided decades of incisive analysis across his roles in RTÉ in particular and was a trusted voice whether reporting on Northern Ireland or on the business of the Oireachtas.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, his colleagues in the media, across the Oireachtas and by the public who were so informed by his work.”