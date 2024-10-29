Man critically injured in single vehicle crash near Kerrykeel, Co Donegal

The road, between Kerrykeel and Portsalon, was blocked as gardaí, fire crews and ambulance personnel attended the scene. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A man has been critically injured following a single vehicle crash in Co Donegal.

The man, who is in his 60s, was the driver of a car which crashed on the Shore Road outside Kerrykeel.

The road, between Kerrykeel and Portsalon, was blocked as gardaí, fire crews and ambulance personnel attended the scene.

Donegal County Council said it expects the road to remain closed until Wednesday.

READ MORE

Earlier on Tuesday, a pedestrian was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital in a serious condition following an incident on Main Street in the village of Mountcharles. The man was struck by a car at about 4.30am.

Fifteen people have died on Donegal’s roads so far this year. There were 10 fatalities for all of last year in the county.