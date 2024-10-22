IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Motorists could face fee hikes to fund road safety and passengers stuck on plane for 15 hours ‘not entitled’ to free water

Here are the stories you need to start your day, including: ten ideas to revitalise Dublin city centre; and Maïa Dunphy on being ‘terrified of becoming a single parent’

Annabelle Farrell, Izzy Trinkunaite and Sadhbh Blake from St Finian's primary school in Co Dubin celebrate their victory over Castleknock Educate Together in the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol football finals in Croke Park yesterday. Photograph: INPHO/Tom Maher
Tue Oct 22 2024 - 08:12
Motorists could face fee hikes to fund road safety

The Government has been advised to increase driving licence and car testing fees, hike penalties for dangerous road users and expand direct exchequer funding of road safety amid a series of dire financial warnings about the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

A final copy of an external review into the agency, seen by The Irish Times, says there is a “risk of insufficient resources and focus” being allocated to road safety and education.

Maïa Dunphy: 'I was terrified of becoming a single parent'

