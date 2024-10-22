Your top stories on Tuesday: Motorists could face fee hikes to fund road safety and passengers stuck on plane for 15 hours ‘not entitled’ to free water

Annabelle Farrell, Izzy Trinkunaite and Sadhbh Blake from St Finian's primary school in Co Dubin celebrate their victory over Castleknock Educate Together in the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol football finals in Croke Park yesterday. Photograph: INPHO/Tom Maher

The Government has been advised to increase driving licence and car testing fees, hike penalties for dangerous road users and expand direct exchequer funding of road safety amid a series of dire financial warnings about the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

A final copy of an external review into the agency, seen by The Irish Times, says there is a “risk of insufficient resources and focus” being allocated to road safety and education.

The Big Read

‘Dealing with parents can be scary’: New teachers on life in today’s classroom: Teachers emigrating due to Ireland’s housing crisis, limited promotional posts in schools and a growing level of paperwork are among the issues that regularly make the news. It might make you wonder why anyone is entering the profession in the first place.

Maïa Dunphy: 'I was terrified of becoming a single parent' Listen | 35:13

‘Be tax compliant: it’s a lot cheaper’: Get filing your return now: All other things being equal, you’re going to pay less tax in your 2023 Form 11 tax return this year – and less again for your preliminary tax for 2024 – thanks to recent tax cuts. That’s the good news.

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters