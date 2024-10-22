Your top stories on Tuesday: Motorists could face fee hikes to fund road safety and passengers stuck on plane for 15 hours ‘not entitled’ to free water

Motorists could face fee hikes to fund road safety
The Government has been advised to increase driving licence and car testing fees, hike penalties for dangerous road users and expand direct exchequer funding of road safety amid a series of dire financial warnings about the Road Safety Authority (RSA).
A final copy of an external review into the agency, seen by The Irish Times, says there is a “risk of insufficient resources and focus” being allocated to road safety and education.
