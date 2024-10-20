Irish outpost on Israel-Lebanon border resupplied after almost a month of isolation

Soldiers part of the Unifil mission participate in Operation Fág an Bealach. Photograph: Defence Forces

An isolated Irish outpost on the Israeli Lebanese border has been resupplied with food and water after being isolated by fighting for almost a month.

Outpost 6-52, where around 30 Irish troops are based, was resupplied following an operation by Irish peacekeepers to clear the route of mines, barricades and unexploded ordnance.

The complex operation, known as Fág an Bealach (Clear the Way), involved bringing supplies from the main Irish Unifil base in Camp Shamrock to the outpost which has been the site of fierce fighting between Israeli and Hizbullah forces.

Outpost 6-50, which is also under Irish command, was also resupplied. The Unifil Force Commander Lieutenant General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz used the opportunity to visit the outposts.

In a statement, the Defence Forces said the “multiphase operation was meticulously planned with the force protection of the soldiers being a priority. A broad spectrum of skills and capabilities within the 124th Infantry Battalion were utilised to ensure safety and mission success.”

Photos distributed by the Defence Forces show Irish soldiers and armoured vehicles moving carefully through areas reduced to rubble in the fighting.

A spokesman said the resupply of the posts “will allow for the continued occupation and operation from these positions”.

Israel has previously requested the withdrawal of Irish and UN troops for these outposts. The UN has refused.

The Defence Forces said Irish peacekeepers will continue to carry out their mandate and maintain “an independent and impartial stance.”

Earlier this month, Israeli troops and tanks used the area around 6-52 as a firing position, drawing diplomatic protests from the Irish Government. At one point, an Israel tank pointed its barrel directly at the Irish position.

Israeli has also fired on other Unifil outposts since the start of its invasion of Lebanon last month, injuring several peacekeepers.