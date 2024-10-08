Your top stories on Tuesday: Fourth murder of a woman in North investigated; four children hurt as bus overturns

Mary Ward (22) was found dead by police at her home on Melrose Street, Belfast. Photograph: Pacemaker

‘Appalling’: Police investigate fourth murder of a woman in Northern Ireland in just six weeks

Police have launched a murder investigation into the killing of 22-year-old Mary Ward last Tuesday. Ms Ward was was found dead by police officers at her home on Melrose Street, Belfast.

Detectives in the Serious Crime Branch announced a murder investigation on Monday night. Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher, said: “Mary Ward is the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in just six weeks.”

