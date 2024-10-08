IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Fourth murder of a woman in North investigated; four children hurt as bus overturns

In the first episode of Conversations with Parents, a new Irish Times podcast, Brendan O’Connor discusses how becoming a parent changed him

Mary Ward (22) was found dead by police at her home on Melrose Street, Belfast. Photograph: Pacemaker
Tue Oct 08 2024 - 08:03

‘Appalling’: Police investigate fourth murder of a woman in Northern Ireland in just six weeks

Police have launched a murder investigation into the killing of 22-year-old Mary Ward last Tuesday. Ms Ward was was found dead by police officers at her home on Melrose Street, Belfast.

Detectives in the Serious Crime Branch announced a murder investigation on Monday night. Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher, said: “Mary Ward is the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in just six weeks.”

Brendan O'Connor: 'I keep annoying my kids with teachable moments'

Listen | 32:00

  • Italian rugby is making tangible strides: With friends like World Rugby and the EPCR, Italian rugby needs few enemies, writes Gerry Thornley, but imagine what a World Cup in Italy would do for the sport in that country?

  • 60 Minutes interview: Rare chance to see Harris quizzed on her promises: One of the most enduring complaints Kamala Harris has faced during her two-month barnstorming presidential campaign is that she has been evasive in her willingness to make herself available for media interviews. On Monday night, though, she sat down for what has been a staple presidential television event for 50 years: the October interview with 60 Minutes.
  • ‘Longford was the town of my dreams: Oleksandra Kurova’s preconception of Ireland was largely formed by her fascination with the fictional life of Scarlett O’Hara, Gone with the Wind’s green-eyed southern belle. “I read this book maybe four or five times,” she says, laughing.

