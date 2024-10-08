Your top stories on Tuesday: Fourth murder of a woman in North investigated; four children hurt as bus overturns

‘Appalling’: Police investigate fourth murder of a woman in Northern Ireland in just six weeks
Police have launched a murder investigation into the killing of 22-year-old Mary Ward last Tuesday. Ms Ward was was found dead by police officers at her home on Melrose Street, Belfast.
Detectives in the Serious Crime Branch announced a murder investigation on Monday night. Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher, said: “Mary Ward is the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in just six weeks.”
News in Ireland
- Gardaí compile list of Oireachtas they believe have been targeted by Russians: Gardaí have compiled a list of members of the Oireachtas and other people, including those in academia, they believe have been targeted by Russians in Ireland seeking to exploit them for information gathering and destabilising the State.
- Four children hospitalised after double decker school bus overturns: The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said 43 people and a driver were on the vehicle when it crashed in Co Down.
- ‘They view you as a piece of trash’: Life in a tent on Dublin streets: “Disgusting” and “disgraceful” are two words Susan Reynolds recalls hearing from passersby while she lived in a tent on Dublin’s Grafton Street.
- McDonald directs ‘overhaul’ of Sinn Féin governance: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has ordered a “complete overhaul” of governance procedures within her party after two former party press officers provided references for their ex-colleague Michael McMonagle, who has been convicted of child sex offences.
- Weather forecast: Tuesday will start cloudy and damp over north Leinster, Connacht and Ulster as showery rain extends from the east. This will ease through the afternoon and evening. Further south will see a mix of showers and the best of any sunny spells today. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees. Tonight will be a largely cloudy night with outbreaks of rain, mainly over the eastern half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
Podcast
Brendan O'Connor: 'I keep annoying my kids with teachable moments'
Listen | 32:00
Your Money
- Coming home to live in Ireland? There will be tax implications: Irish citizens who have emigrated return in their thousands every year. They are coming home to retire, for children to attend school or college, and some are returning to buy their first home. About 30,000 Irish citizens returned here in the 12 months to April this year, it was 29,600 the year beforem, writes Joanne Hunt.
Opinion
Business
- Saudi Arabia’s investment fund takes stake in Brown Thomas and Arnotts owner: Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund is to take a 40 per cent stake in the company behind Brown Thomas and Arnotts.
Sports
- Italian rugby is making tangible strides: With friends like World Rugby and the EPCR, Italian rugby needs few enemies, writes Gerry Thornley, but imagine what a World Cup in Italy would do for the sport in that country?
World
- 60 Minutes interview: Rare chance to see Harris quizzed on her promises: One of the most enduring complaints Kamala Harris has faced during her two-month barnstorming presidential campaign is that she has been evasive in her willingness to make herself available for media interviews. On Monday night, though, she sat down for what has been a staple presidential television event for 50 years: the October interview with 60 Minutes.
New to The Parish
- ‘Longford was the town of my dreams: Oleksandra Kurova’s preconception of Ireland was largely formed by her fascination with the fictional life of Scarlett O’Hara, Gone with the Wind’s green-eyed southern belle. “I read this book maybe four or five times,” she says, laughing.
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters