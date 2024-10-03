Language watchdog checking if enough secondary education through Irish is being offered

The Irish Language Commissioner is examining whether the Department of Education is adhering to its obligations to offer secondary-level education through the medium of Irish, a joint Oireachtas committee has been told.

Speaking at a hearing of the joint committee on the Irish language and Gaeltacht on Wednesday, An Coimisinéir Teanga Séamas Ó Concheanainn, whose role is to monitor compliance with language regulations by public bodies, told the committee that his office is reviewing the department’s compliance with its statutory obligations under the Education Act 1998.

Under the Act, the Department of Education has a responsibility to encourage and facilitate the development of education through the Irish language.

Supporters of Irish-language schooling have been vocal in their criticism of the Department of Education in recent years, particularly regarding the lack of Gaelcholáistí (Irish-medium secondary schools).

READ MORE

Mr Ó Concheanainn told the committee that some 60,000 students and pupils attend Irish-medium education annually, including national and Gaeltacht primary and post-primary education. However, he said it was not clear that “fair provision” is being made to cater for the existing demand for Irish-medium post-primary education.

The lack of Irish-medium secondary schools is cited by critics as a key factor limiting student enrolment in Irish-language education at post-primary level. Just over 8 per cent of primary school students attend Irish-medium primary schools while just under 3.5 per cent of secondary school students attend Irish-medium secondary schools. Department of Education figures show that in the 2021-22 academic year, 29 secondary schools outside the Gaeltacht regions offered education through the medium of Irish. However, seven counties did not have any Irish-language schools available for post-primary students.

Describing post-primary provision of Irish-medium education as “an important national issue”, an Coimisinéir Teanga said his office is pursuing the matter with the Department of Education.

Mr Ó Concheanainn said if the provision of 20 per cent of recruits with competence in Irish in the public service is to be delivered, as set out under language rights legislation the Official Languages Act, planning must begin at the levels of Irish-medium preschool, primary and post-primary education.

The Official Languages Act mandates that by 2030, 20 per cent of new public service recruits must be proficient in Irish, a provision aimed at ensuring the availability of Irish-language services to the public.

A national plan, due to be published imminently, will outline steps the public service will have to take to improve both the quantity and quality of services offered in the Irish language.

The Coimisinéir Teanga said it will be a basic requirement for the national plan to set out a “realistic and phased approach” towards the 20 per cent target to ensure there are sufficient staff across all levels in the public service with proficiency in Irish.

Mr Ó Concheanainn said it is “vital that the Irish-speaking community has confidence in the public services provided by the State through Irish”.

He said confidence in public services is strengthened when the public sees “a level playing field” when it comes to the provision of high-quality public services in its language of choice.

He said a “national effort” will be needed at third-level to ensure the supply of graduates across different sectors of the public service.

Mr Ó Concheanainn also suggested the use of one-stop campuses in Gaeltacht areas where public services could be delivered through Irish.

An Coimisinéir Teanga was before the joint committee to discuss his 2023 annual report, which recorded a 6 per cent increase in the number of complaints received from the public that year, up from 600 in 2022 to 634 in 2023.