Two teenagers killed in crash between car and tractor in Co Mayo

Two teenagers have been killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a tractor in Co Mayo on Friday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision at Levallyroe, Co. Mayo.

The collision involving the tractor and the car occurred on the N83 shortly after 8pm.

Two occupants of the car, a male juvenile in his teens and an adult male in his teens were fatally injured, gardaí said.

A third occupant, a male juvenile in his teens, was transferred to Mayo University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the tractor, a man in his 50s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí said a family liaison officer has been assigned to support the families of the deceased.

The road remains closed on Saturday morning to facilitate a technical examination by Garda forensic collision Investigators. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident, have been asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information can contact Ballina Garda station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.