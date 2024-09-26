Cyclist dies following Co Monaghan crash at weekend

A cyclist has died following a crash in Co Monaghan last weekend. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A cyclist in his 30s has died from injuries suffered in a crash in Co Monaghan last weekend.

The incident occurred at Gort an Teannal in Knockatallon at around 1.15am on Saturday.

The seriously injured man was taken to Enniskillen hospital. He died on Tuesday night, gardaí said in a statement on Thursday.

Gardaí said there was no vehicle involved in the incident.

They are appealing for any witnesses. Any road users who may have camera footage including dashcam and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.