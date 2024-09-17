Irish Liverpool fan (50s) killed after being struck by car in Italy

Philip Dooley was struck by a vehicle after trying to cross the A4 highway close to the Orio al Serio Airport in Bergamo, with local media believing he was trying to reach his hotel.

An Irish man in his 50s who travelled to Italy for a Champions League game has died after being struck by a car.

Philip Dooley, a 51-year-old living in Liverpool, died while crossing a road in Bergamo shortly before 1am on Tuesday morning.

Mr Dooley had arrived just hours before his death and was found with a ticket for Tuesday’s match in his pocket along with his passport, according to Italian media reports.

He was struck by a vehicle after trying to cross the A4 highway close to the Orio al Serio Airport in Bergamo, with local media believing he was trying to reach his hotel.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said it is assisting authorities in Italy while its officers have informed Mr Dooley’s next of kin in Merseyside.

Representatives from Liverpool and AC Milan have placed flowers on the seat of our supporter Philip Dooley, who sadly passed away earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ucjWv4KO2Y — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 17, 2024

“Two men who witnessed the incident are also assisting the investigation being carried out by Italian police,” it said.

Liverpool FC said it is “deeply saddened by the tragic passing”, describing Mr Dooley as a “lifelong Liverpool fan”.

“Our staff in Milan are working with the local police and consulate, and continue to provide support to other fans impacted by this devastating incident.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected to the club are with Philip’s family, friends and fellow supporters at this extremely difficult time,” it said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the detail of individual cases,” she said.