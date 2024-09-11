Irish woman dies after being swept out to sea off coast of Sardinia

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

An Irish woman has died after being swept out to sea off the coast of Sardinia in Italy.

The woman is understood to be aged in her 60s. Her body was removed from the water near the village of Portu Maga on Tuesday.

A helicopter and a winch were deployed by rescue teams to search for the woman, which subsequently located and recovered her body from the sea.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the detail of individual cases,” he added.

The death is the second involving an Irish citizen on the Italian island in a week.

An Irish man who died while hiking in Sardinia was named on Wednesday as John Bergin (39) from Kilkenny.

He went missing while on a family holiday with three of his brothers and his sister on Friday afternoon.