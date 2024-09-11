Irish man who died hiking in Sardinia is named

The Irish man who died while hiking on the Italian island of Sardinia has been named as John Bergin (39) from Kilkenny.

He went missing while on a family holiday with three of his brothers and his sister on Friday afternoon last.

It is understood he separated from family to travel along another pathway and failed to return from the hike.

His body was found last Sunday in a remote area following an extensive search.

Mr Bergin had been living in Drumcondra, Dublin in recent years but is from Dean St, Kilkenny.

The Fingal County Council employee is survived by his brothers Paschal, Michael, Stephen, David and sister Clare.

His funeral will take place next Tuesday.

Mr Bergin’s family, in a statement, thanked mountain rescue, the emergency services and Irish Embassy fortheir assistance.

“We will be forever grateful for the support and love shown to us by the Sardinian people in the past few days,” they said.

According to the newspaper L’unione Sarda emergency services believe Mr Bergin lost his way along the track on the third stage of the Cammino Minerario di Santa Barbara mining trail, between Masua and Cala Domestica.

The trail runs along the coastline, which is 19.3km, and is classed as challenging. Some passages, particularly along the panoramic route after passing the Cantina Belvedere, are exposed to falling debris from above.

Mr Bergin’s body was found by search dogs from the local firefighters unit who had been co-ordinating the search operation.