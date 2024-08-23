Man (50s) dies and four rescued from sea in major Coastguard operation at Co Cork beach

The Irish Coastguard and emergency services attended the scene at Inch Beach, near Midleton, Co Cork, on Friday afternoon

A man in his fifties has died after he got into difficulty in the sea when he went to the aid of a number of young people on Friday afternoon at Inch Beach, near Roches Point in Co Cork.

The Irish Coastguard in Valentia, Co Kerry received a notification that five people had got in to difficulty in the water off Inch Beach in Inch at 3pm today.

The man was taken from the water in a serious condition. He was tended to by paramedics at the beach. Four people were rescued from the water.

He was subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital by ambulance, where he has since died.

READ MORE

A postmortem examination will be carried out on the deceased and a file will be prepared for the Coroners’ Court. The dead man is from the northside of Cork city.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Irish Coastguard said that the centre was informed of the “serious incident” in the mid afternoon.

“The search and rescue coast guard units at Guileen and Crosshaven along with the RNLI from Ballycotton and Crosshaven were alerted. Rescue Helicopter 117 from Waterford was also tasked to to go to the scene.”

“Gardaí and the Fire Service were also at the scene and assistance was offered by the Irish Naval Service.”