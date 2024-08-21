Nell McCafferty in Pictures

The journalist Nell McCafferty, often described as a firebrand feminist has died aged 80.
McCafferty was born in Derry in 1944 to Hugh and Lily McCafferty and grew up in the Bogside. She was among the early cohorts of Catholics admitted to Queens University in Belfast, where she studied arts and got involved in civil rights politics. She spent time teaching briefly before beginning her journalism career in The Irish Times.
She was a founding member of the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement and found her voice writing on women and women’s rights, poverty and social injustices in the Ireland of the late 1960s and 1970s.
Journalism
Nell McCafferty and her fellow female journalists and writers in The Irish Times’s newsroom
Contraception Train
McCafferty and other women, including Mary Robinson, before getting on train to Belfast to buy condoms, which were illegal in Republic in the 1970s and 1980s.
Nell and Bono
McCafferty and Irish singer Bono in 1995
Book signing
McCafferty congratulated by members of the public in Eason during her book signing in 2004.
June’s rest
Friends of June Levine at her funeral at Mount Jerome cemetery in Harlods Cross. From left Nell McCafferty, Mary Sheerin Mary Maher, Mairin Johnston Mairin DeBurca and Marie McMahon
Lisbon Treaty
McCafferty at the launch of the Women for Europe Yes in the Lisbon Treaty Referendum campaign.
Speaking truth to power
Nell McCafferty addresses former Archbishop Diarmuid Martin following the publication of the Dublin Archdiocese Commission of Investigation Report
Rally for Recognition
Nell McCafferty at Rally for Recognition with trans people and allies from across Ireland and Europe today to demand introduction of inclusive and respectful Gender Recognition legislation.
Honoured
Nell McCafferty before receiving an honorary doctorate from University College Cork
Repeal
McCafferty at the Strike Repeal March on O’Connell Bridge
