Nell McCafferty in Pictures

The journalist Nell McCafferty, often described as a firebrand feminist has died aged 80.

McCafferty was born in Derry in 1944 to Hugh and Lily McCafferty and grew up in the Bogside. She was among the early cohorts of Catholics admitted to Queens University in Belfast, where she studied arts and got involved in civil rights politics. She spent time teaching briefly before beginning her journalism career in The Irish Times.

She was a founding member of the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement and found her voice writing on women and women’s rights, poverty and social injustices in the Ireland of the late 1960s and 1970s.

Journalism

L to R: Maeve Donelan, Nell McCafferty, Mary Maher, Geraldine Kennedy, Renagh Holohan, Gabrielle Williams, Christina Murphy, Mary Cummins and Caroline Walsh. Photograph: The Irish Times

Contraception Train

Women on the platfrom of Connolly Station, Dublin in 1971 prior to bording the Belfast Train to buy contraceptives, which were illegal in the Republic in the 1970s and 1980s. Photograph: The Irish Times

Nell and Bono

Nell McCafferty with U2 lead singer Bono at the Right To Remarry campaign in the Civic Offices in Dublin in 1995 Photograph: RollingNews.ie

Book signing

Nell McCafferty in Easons Dublin is congratulated by members of the public during her book signing in 2004 Photograph: Leon Farrell//RollingNews.ie

June’s rest

From left Nell McCafferty, Mary Sheerin Mary Maher, Máirin Johnston Máirín DeBurca and Marie McMahon at June Levin's funeral. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

Lisbon Treaty

Nell McCafferty at the Women for Europe Yes in the Lisbon Treaty Referendum campaign at Dublin's Mansion house. Photograph: Alan Betson

From left: Monica Barnes, Frances Fitzgerald, Enda Kenny and Nell McCafferty at the funeral of the former Fine Gael minister of state for women's affairs Nuala Fennell in 2009. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

Speaking truth to power

Nell McCafferty addresses former Archbishop Diarmuid Martin at Bishops' press conference following the publication of the Dublin Archdiocese Commission of Investigation Report. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Rally for Recognition

Nell McCafferty speaking to a participant at Rally for Recognition with trans people and allies from across Ireland and Europe. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Honoured

Nell McCafferty preparing to receive an honorary doctorate from University College Cork. Photograph: Clare Keogh

Repeal

Nell McCafferty at the Strike Repeal March. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons