Man dies after car and truck collide in Co Kildare

A man in his 40s has died following a road crash involving a car and a truck in Co Kildare on Monday morning.

The collision occurred at 9.20am at Barnhill East, Castledermot.

The driver of the car was fatally injured in the collision and his body was removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital, where a postmortem will take place.

The driver of the truck was brought to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. No other injuries were reported, gardaí said in a statement.

The R448 remains closed from Junction 4 of the M9 to Castledermot, with local traffic diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area between 8.45am and 9.45am this morning are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kildare Garda station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.