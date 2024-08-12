Your top stories on Monday: Ireland’s Olympics were deeply emotional and will be remembered as a success, first and foremost

Ireland’s Mona McSharry and Fintan McCarthy at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the Stade de France in Paris last night. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

This is how it ends. A throbbing stadium, in this case the Vélodrome National at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, about an hour outside Paris. A national anthem in the background, in this case the Netherlands – it is track cycling after all. An Irish athlete standing in front of us sweating and spent, in this case track cyclist Lara Gillespie, who has just finished 10th in the omnium.

Gillespie left every last cell of herself on the track, writes Malachy Clerkin. She was fifth going into the points race and when she stole an early lap on the field, she hauled herself up to within three points of a medal. But the effort had hollowed her out – when the attacks started coming from everywhere in the last few laps, she had nothing left to counter them.

Russia evacuates another border region with threat from Ukrainian units growing: Russia has evacuated more territory close to Ukraine after Kyiv sharply increased military activity near the border just days after its biggest incursion into sovereign Russian land since the start of the 2022 war.

Two Ryanair passengers complain to Pricewatch. The airline is having none of it: Readers will no doubt recall last month’s global computer meltdown that crashed the systems of countless companies and left the plans of millions of people in disarray? Derek Doherty was one of those people.

Number of Irish pubs earmarked for home conversion approaches 100: The pub is increasingly becoming a part of Ireland’s housing solution. Almost 100 defunct drinking holes are being converted into homes as part of a current Government scheme targeting vacant commercial properties.

