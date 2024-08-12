IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Ireland’s Olympics were deeply emotional and will be remembered as a success, first and foremost

Ireland secured seven medals – four gold and three bronze – the biggest haul in Irish Olympic history, with medals in four different sports for the first time

Ireland’s Mona McSharry and Fintan McCarthy at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the Stade de France in Paris last night. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Mon Aug 12 2024 - 08:01

Ireland’s Olympics were emotional – deeply and beautifully so

This is how it ends. A throbbing stadium, in this case the Vélodrome National at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, about an hour outside Paris. A national anthem in the background, in this case the Netherlands – it is track cycling after all. An Irish athlete standing in front of us sweating and spent, in this case track cyclist Lara Gillespie, who has just finished 10th in the omnium.

Gillespie left every last cell of herself on the track, writes Malachy Clerkin. She was fifth going into the points race and when she stole an early lap on the field, she hauled herself up to within three points of a medal. But the effort had hollowed her out – when the attacks started coming from everywhere in the last few laps, she had nothing left to counter them.

Full coverage of Olympics 2024

News in Ireland

World

The Big Read

Opinion

Business

Life & Style

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters