Warm but wet weather in store for bank holiday weekend

It will be humid, with spells of sunshine and frequent showers over the weekend. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Those hoping for a blast of summer sunshine to make up for a dull and overcast summer will be disappointed by the bank holiday weather forecast.

While Met Éireann said there will be some bright spells on Friday morning in eastern parts of the island, it is also predicted to be “cloudy in general”, with “a little light rain and drizzle” expected in places.

Conditions will change – for the worse – as a spell of persistent rain, turning heavy at times, moves across from the west coast. By Friday evening a clearance to mainly dry weather with sunshine will move into western areas, essentially setting a pattern of rainfall, cloud and glimpses of sunshine for the coming days.

Highest temperatures on Friday are set to range from 17 to 23 degrees, warmest in the east, but turning fresher as the rain clears. It will be breezy for a time with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly as the rain clears and moderating.

Saturday is expected to bring the best of the bank holiday weekend weather, offering some “good spells of sunshine” but with the proviso that there will be “a scattering of showers too”, Met Éireann said.

Sunday is forecast to deliver heavy rain with localised flooding expected in places, perhaps extending into Monday.

Conditions are expected to be humid, as a moisture-laden air mass remains above Ireland. It should become fresher for the rest of next week, with temperatures around average for the time of year.

The outlook for the coming week is for some showers or rain at times with the possibility of dry weather overall “and some sunshine”, Met Éireann said.