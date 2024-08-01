‘It’s an unforgiving activity for mistakes’: The dentist who doubles as an acrobat pilot

Dr Eddie Goggins always wanted to fly planes.

As a child, he would often be fascinated by passing aircraft as he played football, letting the ball roll past him as he stared into the sky. It did not take long for him to take his next step – he had his first flying lesson at the age of 18.

“I always wanted to fly as a little boy, I always wanted to learn flying,” the now 55-year-old says. “When I went to the air show, I got fascinated by what aeroplanes could do. Then throughout college I saved money. While most people saved money for beer, I saved it for flying. It took me six years to take 10 lessons.”

The Cabinteely-based dentist is set to perform at this year’s Bray Air Display, the annual aerial extravaganza taking place in the Co Wicklow seaside town this Saturday and Sunday. The show, in its 17th year, draws thousands of spectators to watch flying formations, aerobatics and historical aircraft passing over.

“[It] is always a fun show. It is the biggest one in Ireland. There’s lots to do for the spectators and so it tends to be popular,” Dr Goggins says.

One of the benefits of the show, he says, is that it can capture the imagination of a child and carry them down the same path he followed.

After spending the week working at his dental practice, his weekends are packed with activity.

“I do instructing on weekends and I feel lucky that I get to teach,” he says. “I am not a person to sit still. I love being active and engaged in sports and being outdoors. I am also one of the coaches for the UCD American football team.”

Pilot Eddie Goggins with reporter Eoin Butler flying upside down in an Extra 300L aircraft over Kilrush, Co Kildare. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

After becoming a dentist, much of his income went into taking flying lessons. He has represented Ireland in the Aerobatics World Championships and is hoping to participate in the Aerobatic European Championship next year. Dr Goggins says the goal, above all else, is to keep safe.

“Your goal is always to operate in a safe manner. When you’re flying it may look like you’re improvising and making it up as you go along, but you don’t do that. It is such an unforgiving activity for mistakes, so you always have to progress very slowly. You have to take small steps,” he says.

“Structural issues are never a problem, but poor planning is. You develop a sequence, plan and practice it throughout the season. You have to stick to the plan and practice it. You’ll have elements later that you take away due to wind and other factors. But when you stick to the plan, only then is it safe flying.”

Talking about balancing work and passion, Dr Goggins mentions that he likes dentistry for different reasons.

“Flying is my passion and can stay as a sideline hobby. I did consider flying as my primary profession because I enjoyed the challenge. But I now rather enjoy it more as a hobby. I like the artistic side of dentistry. I like working with my hands, and my family has a medical background.”