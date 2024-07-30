Staff at disability advocacy service to ballot on proposals to resolve long-running pay dispute

Workers for the National National Advocacy Services protested outside the Dáil in early July. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Staff at the National Advocacy Service for People with Disabilities (NAS) are to ballot on proposals intended to end a long-running dispute over pay at the organisation.

Following talks between Siptu and the organisation’s management, also attended by the Citizens Information Board (CIB) and Department of Social Protection (which funds NAS), agreement was reached on a number of issues including new grade structures and recognition of the union.

About 50 people work at NAS offices around the country and they will be balloted over the coming weeks on the proposals, which the union side suggest give effect to a Labour Court recommendation in January.

The organisation’s advocates work with and on behalf of people with disabilities to help them in their dealings with State bodies and service providers, commercial firms and their own families.

READ MORE

Advocates earn about €42,000, rising over four years to about €46,000 but do not currently receive any further service-related increases.

The union had argued it was losing well-qualified staff to other organisations, mostly in the public sector, due to the pay rates having been unchanged for so long.

The staff had sought pay increases and changing to a grading structure, both of which were unchanged since the organisation’s establishment as a stand-alone body in 2010.

Among the proposals is the establishment of new 15 point pay scales to replace the existing four point one for advocates. The deal is understood not to provide for the full reflection of existing service.

Grades and future increases are to be linked to those already in existence at the larger Citizens Information Service, which is also funded by the CIB.

Some workplace evaluations will be carried out before the precise terms are finalised, but Siptu is to recommend acceptance by its members.

If agreed, the deal would mark the end a lengthy dispute that culminated in a two week strike by staff in early July.

CIB and the Department of Social Protection were asked for comment.