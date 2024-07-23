Current Bishop of Galway says people harmed by Eamonn Casey must be ‘heard’ and ‘acknowledged’

The Bishop of Galway has said his priority is that any person who was betrayed or harmed by Bishop Eamonn Casey is “heard and that their experiences are appropriately acknowledged and recognised”.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bishop Michael Duignan said he was “deeply aware” that the content of recent media coverage concerning the life and legacy of Bishop Casey was “a source of anger and profound distress to many people, and in different ways”.

“I share these feelings,” he said. “My priority is that any person who was betrayed or harmed by Bishop Casey is heard and that their experiences are appropriately acknowledged and recognised.”

Bishop Duignan added that he remains “committed to working with anybody affected to help bring truth, healing and peace to such terribly painful situations”.

A new RTÉ documentary has claimed the former bishop of Galway Eamonn Casey was a serial paedophile who abused his five-year-old niece.

The feature-length documentary, Bishop Casey’s Buried Secrets, alleged that there were multiple complaints of child abuse against Casey, who died in 2017 aged 89.

In 1992 The Irish Times revealed that Casey had fathered a child, Peter, with an American woman, Annie Murphy, and paid her IR£70,000 out of the Diocese of Galway’s funds.

He was removed from public ministry in 2007 by the Vatican after allegations of child abuse had been made against him.

The documentary, which was broadcast on RTÉ One on Monday night, was made with the Mail on Sunday reporter Anne Sheridan.

Mr Duignan is Bishop of Galway and Kilmacduagh, Apostolic Administrator of Kilfenora and Bishop of Clonfert.

His statement also said that the Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora adheres to all current procedures for responding to allegations concerning the safeguarding of children as governed by the National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church in Ireland.

“All safeguarding allegations are reported to An Garda Síochána and Tusla for investigation,” Bishop Duignan said.

“Diocesan safeguarding personnel, along with the Bishop, are available to provide pastoral care and support. Counselling is also available through the independent professional support organisation Towards Healing.”