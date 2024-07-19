Body of man found after rescue operation on Mount Brandon

The Shannon-based helicopter Rescue 115 took part in the operation at Mount Brandon on Thursday. Photograph: Rescue 115/Facebook

The body of a man was recovered from Mount Brandon in Co Kerry on Thursday after he fell from a ridge.

Rescue services were alerted at 1.50pm on Thursday after the man, who was reportedly hiking with a group of hill walkers, fell from a ridge of the mountain. The Irish Coast Guard Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon Airport attended the scene along with members of Kerry Mountain Rescue.

The Dingle Coast Guard, An Garda Síochána and the local ambulance service were also involved in the operation, a Valentia Coastguard spokesman confirmed.

The remains of the man were later transferred to Kerry General Hospital.