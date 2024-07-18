RTÉ funding: Government close to agreeing deal retaining TV licence fee and providing exchequer support

The issue of the future funding of RTÉ has divided the Government for months. Photograph: Alan Betson

The TV licence fee is to be retained and supplemented by a multi-annual stream of exchequer funding in a deal close to being agreed by the Government on the future funding of RTÉ.

Under the deal, RTÉ will be funded by a combination of the licence fee and will also be the only State body to be funded on a multi-annual basis, sources said, meaning it will not be subject to annual rounds of budgetary allocations.

Minister for Arts and Media Catherine Martin was known to favour a fully State-funded model but that encountered significant resistance. There was also pushback around the suggestion of multi-annual funding, but that element has now been agreed

It is understood that the finishing touches to an agreement between Ministers were in the process of being nailed down on Thursday in talks between the Department of Public Expenditure and the Department of Arts and Media. A decision is expected to go to Cabinet next week and a paper is to be prepared for the three Coalition leaders.

The issue of the future funding of the national broadcaster has divided the Government for months and was further complicated by the firestorm of controversy that arose last summer following the emergence of undisclosed payments to the station’s former star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

The Future of Media Commission had recommended that RTÉ be funded fully by the exchequer, but this was the only of its recommendation that the Government did not enact.

More to follow…