Mother and daughter killed in Mayo road crash ‘meant everything to each other,’ funerals told

Family of Aisling Moore and her daughter Abbigael Tournié Moore carry thier coffins through Swinford after their funeral mass. Photograph: Conor McKeown

A mother and daughter who were killed in a road crash in Co Mayo this week “meant everything to each other”, their funerals were told on Saturday.

A sense of utter grief was palpable at the funerals in Swinford, Co Mayo, of Aisling Moore (46) and her daughter Abbigael Tournié Moore (8).

Abbigael’s father, Arnaud Tournié, recalled Aisling’s warm heart and the bright and sunny days he spent with her and their daughter on Enniscrone beach.

Mr Tournié said he was endlessly proud of his daughter and loved her so much, describing her as his “little sweet light”, saying she was now among the stars “glowing and sparkling wherever you are”.

READ MORE

He said Abbigael was talented “thanks to her mother” with whom she shared an unbreakable bond.

“Your smiles are forever etched in my heart,” he said.

Mayo crash: Aisling Moore and her daughter Abbigael Tournié Moore (8) who died in a road collision near Foxford. Photograph: Garda Press

Aisling’s brother, Stephen Moore, told mourners that their kindness, generosity and love was a great boon to Arnaud and Aisling’s family at a time of immense pain and suffering.

That compassion, he added, “is a reminder that while the world around us may change the goodness and purity of community is still very much evident and alive in Mayo.”

Stephen went on to describe his sister and niece as “as two beautiful, kindred souls”.

He added: “Anyone who knows them knows that where there was one there was the other.

“They were a mother and daughter but also the best of friends.

“They were confidantes, conciliaries, a comedy duo who meant everything to each other.

“What has happened here is an absolute tragedy but I take some comfort that as they were so very much in life so shall they be together forever in eternity.

Stephen added that everyone could see “so much of Aisling in Abbie, her charisma, her warmth, her confidence, her athleticism, her passion for drama, for acting in comedy, her enthusiasm, her love of dance, song and poetry”.

Aisling and Abbigael, who lived at Cois Coille, Swinford, died when their car was involved in a collision with a lorry on the N26, between Foxford and Swinford, on Tuesday evening last.

A number of guards of honour were organised this afternoon as Aisling and Abbigael began their final journey together to Kilconduff Cemetery following concelebrated Requiem Mass.

The two white coffins bearing the remains were brought from the church to a waiting hearse shortly after 1.15pm.

Among the groups who lined the route from the church to the cemetery in a guard of honour were members of Swinford Athletic Club, staff and pupils at St Aidan’s National School, Kiltimagh, where Abbigael was a pupil, members of Kiltimagh GAA Club and friends from EMC Dance Club as well as their parents.

Fr Dermot Meehan was the main celebrant of the funeral Mass.

One of his assistants was Fr Padraig Costello, who administered the last rites at the crash scene on Tuesday.