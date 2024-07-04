Body of fisherman (50s) recovered off coast of Inishbofin

It is understood that the man, who was aged in his 50s and came from Inishbofin, had not been seen since Tuesday. Photograph: Barry Cronin

A man’s body has been recovered on the north shore of Inishbofin island off the coast of Connemara, Co Galway.

The alarm was raised on Wednesday night when the Malin Head Coast Guard was told a local fisherman and his vessel were presumed missing.

It is understood that the man, who was aged in his 50s and came from Inishbofin, had not been seen since Tuesday.

The coast guard sent a helicopter from Sligo and two Clifden lifeboats to search for the man. A body was recovered on the north side of the island by two local people shortly after midnight on Thursday.

READ MORE

The man’s remains were taken by lifeboat to Clifden at about 4.30am on Thursday.