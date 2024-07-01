IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Far-right surges to early lead in French elections; elderly man dies in Achill quad bike crash

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; Paul Howard on having to say goodbye to his dog Humphrey after 13 years

Demonstrator rally against the far right after first round results of parliamentary elections in France on Sunday placed Marine Le Pen's party on 34 per cent which may give them a chance to form a government after the second round. Photograph: AFP

Mon Jul 1 2024 - 08:18

France election: Le Pen’s far-right party wins 34% of vote

French president Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance and the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition have called for tactical voting after the far-right National Rally (RN) won the most votes in a first round of France’s parliamentary elections.

News in Ireland

Relationships

Opinion

Business

Sports

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES