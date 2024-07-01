France election: Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party at ‘gates of power’, PM warns

France election: Marine Le Pen gives a speech during the results evening of the first round of the parliamentary elections. Photograph: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images

French president Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance and the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition have called for tactical voting after the far-right National Rally (RN) won the most votes in a first round of France’s parliamentary elections.

Prime minister Gabriel Attal, who is likely to be forced to resign after the second round, warned the far right was now at the “gates of power” and said the RN should not get a “single vote” in the second round.

Marine Le Pen’s far-right, anti-immigration party is in reach of becoming the biggest political force in the French parliament after a historically high showing in the first round of snap parliament elections.

Exit polls indicated the RN had won about 34 per cent of the national vote share with the leftwing alliance in second place and Mr Macron’s grouping trailing in a distant third.

“We have seven days to spare France from catastrophe,” said Raphael Glucksmann, a key figure in the left-wing alliance.

If the RN wins an absolute majority – still seen as a steep challenge – it will be the first time in French history that a far-right party has won a parliamentary election and formed a government and Mr Macron will have to share power with the far-right.

If the RN wins the most seats but not a majority, Mr Macron could find himself with a hung parliament unable to govern the EU’s second biggest economy and its top military power.

The RN’s chances of winning power will depend on the political deal making made by its rivals over the coming days. In the past, the traditional right and leftwing parties have struck agreements to stand down candidates from the run-offs to avoid splitting the vote against the RN. But the tactical voting strategy known as the “republican front” to block the RN is less certain than ever.

In a written statement, Mr Macron called on voters to rally behind candidates who are “clearly republican and democratic”, which, based on his recent declarations, would exclude candidates from the RN and from Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s France Unbowed, but not candidates representing the NFP’s more moderate leftwing parties.

The French president stunned and bewildered his own government and supporters with his decision this month to dissolve parliament and call snap elections after his centrist, pro-European grouping was trounced by the RN in EU elections.

As the first results came in on Sunday, he insisted in a statement on “the importance of this vote for all our compatriots and the desire to clarify the political situation”.

The NFP, a hastily assembled left-wing coalition, won about 29 per cent of the vote, while Mr Macron’s Together alliance won between 20.5 per cent and 23 per cent according to exit polls.

Nevertheless, national estimates for the first round may not reflect the final breakdown of seats in the national assembly, which depends on races in constituencies.

Supporters react as Marine Le Pen, former president of the French far-right Rassemblement National parliamentary group, gives a speech during the results evening of the first round of the parliamentary elections in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. Photograph: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images

Turnout was very high, with pollster Ipsos estimating that 65.8 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots.

Speaking after polls closed, Ms Le Pen said French people had shown “in an unambiguous vote ... their wish to turn the page on seven years of the disdainful and corrosive [presidency]” of Mr Macron.

Far-right figures from across Europe congratulated the National Rally. Sixty-five MPs were elected in the first round – a high number. These included 38 MPs for the far-right National Rally and its alliance with Eric Ciotti of Les Républicains.

That figure is more than double the number Ms Le Pen had said she expected..

On Sunday night, Jordan Bardella, Ms Le Pen’s protege and party president, said he wanted to be the “prime minister of all the French”.

But in cities such as Paris, Lyon, Lille, Nantes and Strasbourg thousands took part in street demonstrations against his party. Large crowds gathered at the Place de la République in the capital, where leading figures in the left alliance spoke out against the far right.

Mr Bardella has said he will only become prime minister if his party wins an absolute majority. He has ruled out trying to form a minority government and neither Mr Macron nor the NFP leftist group will form an alliance with him.

“I will be a ‘cohabitation’ prime minister,” he said, referring to the fact that Mr Macron will remain president. He said he would be “respectful of the constitution and of the office of president of the Republic, but uncompromising about the policies we will implement.” – Guardian