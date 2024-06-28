Search operation under way in Co Kerry for experienced hiker not seen since Sunday

Mr Jaworksi is originally from Poland but is living in Cork. Photograph: Kerry Mountain Rescue Team

A search operation for an experienced hiker last seen on Sunday is taking place on the Dingle Peninsula, Co Kerry.

Sebastian Jaworksi, a 46-year-old Polish man living in Cork, was last seen near the summit of Mount Brandon on June 23rd at approximately 3.30pm.

It is understood Jaworksi is an “experienced mountaineer”, one that knows the Brandon area well.

The search has been ongoing for the past three days with assistance from the Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA) and the Dingle Coast Guard.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, which was called in by gardaí on Tuesday to conduct the search have now appealed to the public for any information.

“Extensive ground and air searches have been carried out since the alarm was raised on Tuesday, but unfortunately the casualty has yet to be located,” a spokesman for the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team said.

Weather and visibility have deteriorated “considerably” in the last 36 hours making the search more difficult, he said.

“The team is seeking information from anyone who may have seen this man at any stage on the hill or around the general Brandon area from Sunday afternoon onwards,” the spokesman said.

The search operation will continue into the weekend while those with any information are asked to contact Dingle Garda station.