Investigation following death of man (40s) in workplace accident in Co Cavan

Reece Donohoe, who died after another workplace incident in Co Cavan, last week. Photograph: RIP.ie

An investigation is under way following the death of a man (40s) in Co Cavan following a workplace accident on Tuesday.

The man, in his early 40s, died as a result of injuries sustained. It is the second work-related fatality in the county in less than a week.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed it is aware of the incident. A spokesperson said there was no further information available at this time.

It comes after the death of Reece Donohoe (17), who died in a workplace accident last week. He was remembered for the “glint in his eye” and the mark he made at his funeral on Tuesday.

A HSA investigation is currently under way following the 17 year old’s death at the Wilton Waste scrap metal and recycling plant at Kiffagh, near Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan on June 13th.

He had been working at the facility when the fatal accident occurred shortly after 4.30pm.

Emergency services, including gardaí, fire services and paramedics were called, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

A postmortem took place on Friday, and a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

A spokesperson for Wilton Waste said the firm offered their “deepest condolences” to Mr Donohoe’s family at this sad time. As a mark of respect the company also decided to close the gates to their Ballyjamesduff facility until “further notice”.