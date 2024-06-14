Teenager (17) killed in workplace accident

A 17-year-old has died following a workplace accident in Co Cavan on Thursday.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 4.30pm.
A teenager was pronounced deceased at the scene, gardaí said.
[ Workplace fatalities: ‘It’s shocking that he lost his life while just trying to do his job’ ]
His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cavan. A post-mortem will take place in due course.
READ MORE
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified.
A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.
More to follow.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis