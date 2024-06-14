Teenager (17) killed in workplace accident

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a fatal workplace accident at a premises in Co Cavan on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A 17-year-old has died following a workplace accident in Co Cavan on Thursday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 4.30pm.

A teenager was pronounced deceased at the scene, gardaí said.

His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cavan. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

More to follow.