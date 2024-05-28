Your top stories on Tuesday: Rise in arrests of migrants with no passports; young teens have ‘fewer friends, greater peer problems’

Jill Unkel, curator of western collections at the Chester Beatty in Dublin, with the Hamilton Field Book of Hours, a 15th-century manuscript that is the centrepiece on the first of a series of exhibitions entitled Heavenly Flowers:, which will focus on rarely seen and unique treasures from the museum's collection. Photograph: Julian Behal

The number of migrants arrested and prosecuted following their arrival in the Republic without travel documents has increased significantly.

Figures obtained by The Irish Times show 96 people were arrested and brought before the courts since the start of the year, compared with two such cases in all of last year. The figures cover the period to the end of April, with Garda sources confirming the number of cases has since surpassed 100.

World leader have expressed revulsion and urged Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah after an Israeli bombing, which prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said was a 'tragic error', killed at least 45 people. Photograph: Eyad Baba/AFP

Israel faces international condemnation after attacks on Rafah camp kill 45: Israel faced international condemnation on Monday after an air strike on Gaza killed at least 45 people in a tent encampment for displaced residents in the southern city of Rafah.

Israel faced international condemnation on Monday after an air strike on Gaza killed at least 45 people in a tent encampment for displaced residents in the southern city of Rafah. Amid rising animosity, Macron honours Nazi-hunting couple in Germany: The holiday season is almost here but some younger Germans already have their summer party hit: L’Amour Toujours by Gigi d’Agostino.

Why does Estonia have Europe’s best school system?: Mari Roostik, a secondary school principal in Estonia, is not a computer programmer and has no knowledge of coding, but recently spent 10 weeks working for a start-up tech company.

Top 7.7% of earners - on salaries over €100,000 - paying more than half all income tax and USC: The top 7.7 per cent of earners in Ireland accounted for more than 54 per cent of the income tax paid to the State in 2021, according to a new report.

Danger of mental scarring for Leinster following latest gut-wrenching final defeat: In many ways, this wasn’t the worst of Leinster’s three successive final defeats. Yet these Leinster players wouldn’t be human if they didn’t have deeper mental scars, and all the more so following another taut, tight decider.

Summer Camps 2024: A guide to the best sports camps in Ireland: There are compelling reasons for sending a child to a summer camp. For some parents, it’s to help build confidence or give a boy or girl more independence.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters