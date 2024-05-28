Your top stories on Tuesday: Rise in arrests of migrants with no passports; young teens have ‘fewer friends, greater peer problems’

Rise in arrests of people arriving in Republic with no passports
The number of migrants arrested and prosecuted following their arrival in the Republic without travel documents has increased significantly.
Figures obtained by The Irish Times show 96 people were arrested and brought before the courts since the start of the year, compared with two such cases in all of last year. The figures cover the period to the end of April, with Garda sources confirming the number of cases has since surpassed 100.
News
- Young teens have fewer friends and ‘increased emotional difficulties’: Young adolescents have “greater peer problems” and fewer friends than their counterparts a decade ago, with girls especially experiencing “increased emotional difficulties”, a landmark report published on Tuesday finds.
- Ireland set to miss national and EU emissions reduction targets by long way: Ireland is set to reduce its total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by only 29 per cent by 2030, compared with the legally-binding target of 51 per cent, the Environmental Protection Agency has warned in its latest projections.
- Palestine and Ukraine flags to be flown side-by-side at Leinster House: Ireland’s recognition of the state of Palestine takes effect on Tuesday and is being marked by the flying of the Palestinian flag alongside the Ukrainian flag outside Leinster House.
- Long-term unemployed to be given new ‘progression’ plan or have payments cut: About 50,000 people on the live register are to be signed up to “personal progression” plans that could result in their payments being cut if they don’t engage.
- Today’s weather: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle at first, heavy at times in the north and east. This will clear northeastwards through the morning and for the rest of the day there will be scattered showers and some sunny intervals. A few heavy and thundery showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, mainly in Ulster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees. It will be mildest in the east, in a light to moderate southwest to west wind.
Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
World
- Israel faces international condemnation after attacks on Rafah camp kill 45: Israel faced international condemnation on Monday after an air strike on Gaza killed at least 45 people in a tent encampment for displaced residents in the southern city of Rafah.
- Amid rising animosity, Macron honours Nazi-hunting couple in Germany: The holiday season is almost here but some younger Germans already have their summer party hit: L’Amour Toujours by Gigi d’Agostino.
Education
- Why does Estonia have Europe’s best school system?: Mari Roostik, a secondary school principal in Estonia, is not a computer programmer and has no knowledge of coding, but recently spent 10 weeks working for a start-up tech company.
Opinion
- Fintan O’Toole: Ireland is poor at innovation, but world-class at self-satisfaction
- Bobby McDonagh: Israel’s treatment of Ireland’s ambassador was a macabre, medieval circus
Business
- Top 7.7% of earners - on salaries over €100,000 - paying more than half all income tax and USC: The top 7.7 per cent of earners in Ireland accounted for more than 54 per cent of the income tax paid to the State in 2021, according to a new report.
Sport
- Danger of mental scarring for Leinster following latest gut-wrenching final defeat: In many ways, this wasn’t the worst of Leinster’s three successive final defeats. Yet these Leinster players wouldn’t be human if they didn’t have deeper mental scars, and all the more so following another taut, tight decider.
Life & Style
- Summer Camps 2024: A guide to the best sports camps in Ireland: There are compelling reasons for sending a child to a summer camp. For some parents, it’s to help build confidence or give a boy or girl more independence.
