Man (30s) dies in road crash in Antrim

A man has died following a late-night road crash in Co Antrim.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the Ballyrobert Road in Ballyclare shortly before midnight on Saturday.

His death comes after a teenager and a man died in separate road incidents across Friday night and the early hours of Saturday.

Jack Morrow, 17, from the Rathfriland area, died in a collision involving one vehicle in the Co Down town in the early hours of Saturday, while a man aged in his 60s died following a crash in Poyntzpass on Friday night.

Police said a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident in Rathfriland.

Police urged anyone with information or video footage of the Ballyclare collision to speak with officers.

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “We received a report shortly before midnight, that a black Volkswagen had been involved in a collision.

“Our officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Sadly, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Ballyrobert Road remains closed at this time.”

Anyone with any information, or who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage available, is asked to contact the PSNI at the collision investigation unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 2011 of 25/05/24.