IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Airlines may face higher fines for failing to check travel documents; university changes gender identity policy

Here are the stories you need to start your day, including: Stardust families set to hear verdicts today; and German church embraces Taylor Swift’s music

Texaco Children's Art Competition 2024: Eimear Fitzgerald (16), a pupil at Ennis Art School, won third prize in Category A for her work ‘Best Friends’. Photograph: Alan Betson

Thu Apr 18 2024 - 07:56

Airlines may face higher fines for failing to check travel documents

Airlines could face higher fines and be subjected to tougher legal obligations to check the documents of passengers flying into Ireland under proposed new immigration reforms.

A new gate check programme could see airlines escape fines, however, if they put in place an audited higher standard of document checking along with dedicated security procedures at embarkation.

News

World

The Big Read

Smartphones are a window on to the world but parents do not want children exposed to some of the more negative elements it has to offer. Photograph: iStock

Opinion

Business

Sports

Life & Style

  • My camera notices details I miss: A friend phoned on Easter Monday and happened to say he was heading for St Patrick’s Purgatory in Lough Derg in Donegal. I said, “I don’t think it’s open to pilgrims yet,” writes Michael Harding.

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES