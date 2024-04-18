Your top stories on Thursday: Airlines may face higher fines for failing to check travel documents; university changes gender identity policy

Texaco Children's Art Competition 2024: Eimear Fitzgerald (16), a pupil at Ennis Art School, won third prize in Category A for her work ‘Best Friends’. Photograph: Alan Betson

Airlines may face higher fines for failing to check travel documents

Airlines could face higher fines and be subjected to tougher legal obligations to check the documents of passengers flying into Ireland under proposed new immigration reforms.

A new gate check programme could see airlines escape fines, however, if they put in place an audited higher standard of document checking along with dedicated security procedures at embarkation.

German church embraces Taylor Swift’s music to lure young people to booked-out services: Germany’s student city of Heidelberg is staging the ultimate shake-it-off next month when a city church bins the Bach to embrace instead the music of Taylor Swift.

Smartphones are a window on to the world but parents do not want children exposed to some of the more negative elements it has to offer. Photograph: iStock

Keeping children safe in the shady world of social media: Smartphones are a great window on to the world, but they can also show up some aspects of society we would rather our children did not have to encounter just yet.

Third passenger terminal at Dublin Airport ‘will be built’: Aviation entrepreneur Ulick McEvaddy has predicted that his €2.2 billion concept plan to develop a third passenger terminal at Dublin Airport on neighbouring lands that he and others own will be built eventually.

Trading places: The baseball stars who swapped wives, kids and even their pets: The curious tale of the pitchers in the night-time. In July 1972, a New York Post sports writer called Maury Allen threw a dinner party at his place in Dobbs Ferry and, because it was a very different era, some of his friends who played for the Yankees came.

My camera notices details I miss: A friend phoned on Easter Monday and happened to say he was heading for St Patrick’s Purgatory in Lough Derg in Donegal. I said, “I don’t think it’s open to pilgrims yet,” writes Michael Harding.

