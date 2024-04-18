Your top stories on Thursday: Airlines may face higher fines for failing to check travel documents; university changes gender identity policy

Airlines may face higher fines for failing to check travel documents
Airlines could face higher fines and be subjected to tougher legal obligations to check the documents of passengers flying into Ireland under proposed new immigration reforms.
A new gate check programme could see airlines escape fines, however, if they put in place an audited higher standard of document checking along with dedicated security procedures at embarkation.
News
- University changes gender identity policy: South East Technological University (SETU) has dropped references in its updated gender identity policy which previously stated that refusal on the part of staff or students to use students’ or staff members’ preferred pronouns would amount to “unlawful discrimination or harassment”.
- Ex-EirGrid chief faces court action: The former chief of national electricity grid company EirGrid is facing court proceedings for driving “under the influence of an intoxicant”, in a case ongoing for 16 months before his abrupt departure this week.
- Irish house price inflation hits 6.1%: Property prices accelerated again in February with average values rising by more than 6 per cent in annualised terms.
- Stardust families set to hear verdicts: More than 40 years after the Stardust tragedy, families of those who perished in the 1981 nightclub fire will gather on Thursday afternoon at Dublin coroner’s court to hear 48 verdicts as to how and why their loved ones died.
- Woman ordered to vacate home bought with crime proceeds: A woman described as living an “exotic” lifestyle has been given about four months to vacate her family home in Portlaoise which was found to have been purchased with crime proceeds.
World
- German church embraces Taylor Swift’s music to lure young people to booked-out services: Germany’s student city of Heidelberg is staging the ultimate shake-it-off next month when a city church bins the Bach to embrace instead the music of Taylor Swift.
The Big Read
- Keeping children safe in the shady world of social media: Smartphones are a great window on to the world, but they can also show up some aspects of society we would rather our children did not have to encounter just yet.
Opinion
- Newton Emerson: Many southerners know London or Paris better than Belfast
- Debbie Ging: Normies, incels and red-pilled: What are the dangerous ideas boys are being fed online?
Business
- Third passenger terminal at Dublin Airport ‘will be built’: Aviation entrepreneur Ulick McEvaddy has predicted that his €2.2 billion concept plan to develop a third passenger terminal at Dublin Airport on neighbouring lands that he and others own will be built eventually.
Sports
- Trading places: The baseball stars who swapped wives, kids and even their pets: The curious tale of the pitchers in the night-time. In July 1972, a New York Post sports writer called Maury Allen threw a dinner party at his place in Dobbs Ferry and, because it was a very different era, some of his friends who played for the Yankees came.
Life & Style
- My camera notices details I miss: A friend phoned on Easter Monday and happened to say he was heading for St Patrick’s Purgatory in Lough Derg in Donegal. I said, “I don’t think it’s open to pilgrims yet,” writes Michael Harding.
Podcast Highlights
