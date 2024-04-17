House price inflation accelerates to over 6%

This was the sixth month in a row that headline inflation in the residential market here has increased. Photograph: iStock

Property prices accelerated again in February with average values rising by over 6 per cent in annualised terms.

The latest residential property price index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) indicated prices rose at an average rate of 6.1 per cent in the 12 month to February, up from a rate of 5.4 per cent previously.

This was the sixth month in a row that headline inflation in the residential market here has increased. Prices in Dublin rose at an annual rate of 5.6 per cent in February, the CSO said, while prices outside the capital rose by 6.5 per cent.

The housing market had slowed last year as potential buyers grappled with increased borrowing costs on the back of 10 consecutive interest rate rises from the European Central Bank (ECB).

However, with supply pressures remaining and interest rates expected to start coming down later this year, demand appears to be driving prices forward again. Prices have also been lifted by the various Government affordability schemes which have fuelled activity within the first-time buyer segment of the market.

The latest figures indicate that prices increased by 0.3 per cent month-on-month in February, down from a 0.7 per cent increase the previous month.

Households paid a median or middle value price of €330,000 for a home on the residential property market in the 12 months to February.

The Dublin region had the highest median price (€445,000). Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price (€620,000) while Fingal had the lowest (€410,000).

The highest median prices outside of Dublin were in Wicklow (€440,000) and Kildare (€395,000), while the lowest price was €165,000 in Leitrim.

In terms of transactions, there were 3,327 dwelling purchases by households at market prices filed with Revenue in February, the CSO said.

This represents an 8.1 per cent decrease compared with the 3,621 purchases in January. The total value of transactions filed in February was €1.2 billion.