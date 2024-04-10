Your top stories on Wednesday; Irish universities face deficits of €15m; the climate case with big implications for Ireland

Republic of Ireland players applaud the Aviva crowd after they suffered defeat by England in their 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship Qualifier last night. Photograph: Inpho

Universities are projected to run combined deficits this year of about €15 million, as some colleges struggle to cope with rising costs.

About eight of the 18 publicly funded higher education institutions were in the red last year, with some of the biggest spending concerns currently focused at TU Dublin, University College Cork (UCC) and University of Limerick (UL).

MEPs to vote on divisive migration policy in ‘big moment for Europe’: The European Parliament is to vote on Wednesday on sweeping new laws to overhaul its migration policy amid renewed criticism that it is feeding the agenda of the extreme right rather than protecting vulnerable people.

Reader going to Ibiza said he received an invitation to a booking page 'which bore all the hallmarks of the actual website' after several exchanges with the 'host'. Photograph: iStock

Scam listing on booking.com turns holiday dream into a nightmare: Last month a reader called Tom was trying to book a family holiday to Ibiza and went in search of a private villa.

Pension auto-enrolment could deliver a pot of up to €890,000 for workers, EY suggests: Compulsory workplace pensions could deliver a pot of close to €890,000 for a 23-year-old worker on the average industrial wage being signed up for the scheme when it comes into force, according to accountants EY.

Katie McCabe of the Republic of Ireland under pressure from Beth Mead of England during the UEFA Women's European Qualifier match at Aviva Stadium on Tuesday. Photograph: Getty

Why mid-range handbags are having a moment: Are you in the market for a new luxe-looking handbag without the designer price tag?

In the News Podcast: Who is the Kennedy running for US president?

