Your top stories on Wednesday; Irish universities face deficits of €15m; the climate case with big implications for Ireland

Republic of Ireland players applaud the Aviva crowd after they suffered defeat by England in their 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship Qualifier last night. Photograph: Inpho

Wed Apr 10 2024 - 08:15

Irish universities face deficits of €15m as colleges struggle with rising costs

Universities are projected to run combined deficits this year of about €15 million, as some colleges struggle to cope with rising costs.

About eight of the 18 publicly funded higher education institutions were in the red last year, with some of the biggest spending concerns currently focused at TU Dublin, University College Cork (UCC) and University of Limerick (UL).

Reader going to Ibiza said he received an invitation to a booking page 'which bore all the hallmarks of the actual website' after several exchanges with the 'host'. Photograph: iStock

Katie McCabe of the Republic of Ireland under pressure from Beth Mead of England during the UEFA Women's European Qualifier match at Aviva Stadium on Tuesday. Photograph: Getty

In the News Podcast: Who is the Kennedy running for US president?

