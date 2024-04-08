IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: New law to limit student leases to academic year; house price inflation accelerates

Here are the key stories you need to start your day including: girl’s jacket kept her afloat until rescuers saved her from sea; three die in weekend road crashes

Page One Photo: Ciaran McGuinness, Pauric McGrath, Michael Bourke and Conor Grimes put their heads together for the 2024 Credit Union Schools Quiz at the RDS in Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Mon Apr 8 2024 - 08:11

New law set to prevent students being forced to sign longer leases

New legislation will be introduced before the summer in a bid to ensure student accommodation leases next year are confined to the academic year.

Plans to legislate have now been approved by Cabinet in advance of Simon Harris’s accession as Taoiseach this week. Ministers said the decision to press ahead with the changes to planning laws arose following a move by some private student accommodation providers to switch from the standard, typically 41-week leases that cover the academic year, to 51-week leases.

A Re-Turn reverse vending machine. Photograph: Alan Betson

