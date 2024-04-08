Your top stories on Monday: New law to limit student leases to academic year; house price inflation accelerates

New law set to prevent students being forced to sign longer leases
New legislation will be introduced before the summer in a bid to ensure student accommodation leases next year are confined to the academic year.
Plans to legislate have now been approved by Cabinet in advance of Simon Harris’s accession as Taoiseach this week. Ministers said the decision to press ahead with the changes to planning laws arose following a move by some private student accommodation providers to switch from the standard, typically 41-week leases that cover the academic year, to 51-week leases.
