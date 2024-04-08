Your top stories on Monday: New law to limit student leases to academic year; house price inflation accelerates

Page One Photo: Ciaran McGuinness, Pauric McGrath, Michael Bourke and Conor Grimes put their heads together for the 2024 Credit Union Schools Quiz at the RDS in Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

New legislation will be introduced before the summer in a bid to ensure student accommodation leases next year are confined to the academic year.

Plans to legislate have now been approved by Cabinet in advance of Simon Harris’s accession as Taoiseach this week. Ministers said the decision to press ahead with the changes to planning laws arose following a move by some private student accommodation providers to switch from the standard, typically 41-week leases that cover the academic year, to 51-week leases.

World News

Boeing engine cover falls off as plane takes-off in Denver: An engine cover on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 fell off on Sunday during take-off in Denver and struck the wing flap, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to open an investigation.

The Big Read

A Re-Turn reverse vending machine. Photograph: Alan Betson

Deposit return scheme: Consumers are enthusiastic but technical issues are causing frustration: The deposit return scheme has been running for more than two months now but there are some readers out there who remain unimpressed with the turn of events, with discontent evident even among those who were ardent recyclers already.

Irish workers feel employers fail to support their wellbeing: A large cohort of workers in Ireland believe their employer does not support their wellbeing in the workplace, a new survey has highlighted, pointing to a “mismatch” between employees and employers.

Underdogs have their day as shocks mark first Sunday of the championship: It might not all be terribly relevant to July’s business but for an opening day in the wind and squalls of April, the football championship gave generously of itself.

‘I learned to hide my Irish accent’: The first person I met when I moved into my halls in Bristol was an English fellah who told me two things when he heard my accent.

