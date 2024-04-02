Defence Forces still struggling to convince troops to volunteer for Battlegroup duty

Since the Defence Forces committed troops to the EU Battlegroup, just 40 per cent of 182 positions have been filled voluntarily. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Defence Forces continues to face an uphill struggle to recruit enough troops for the new EU Battlegroup, which is due to begin operations next year.

The Government has committed a mechanised infantry company, numbering 182 personnel, to the German-led Battlegroup, which will be made up of 2,000 troops from nine EU countries.

The Battlegroup will act as a rapid-response force for the EU that, according to the Government, will be used “to stabilise a situation pending the deployment of a follow-on force”.

It will act in support of UN-authorised missions and will also be deployed to aid humanitarian crises and support existing peacekeeping missions that face heightened difficulties.

Since committing troops to the Battlegroup, Defence Forces leaders have struggled to find volunteers, even as they prepare to start joint training exercises. It is understood that just 40 per cent of 182 positions have been filled voluntarily.

This is despite the Department of Defence recently indicating to military representative associations that troops taking part will receive a “security duty allowance”, a payment available for Defence Forces personnel on specific assignments.

Military management hopes the payment of allowances will prompt more troops to join up. However, there are no plans to pay members of the Battlegroup the overseas allowances received by those serving on peacekeeping duty.

This is because the troops will be primarily based in Ireland, only travelling abroad for training exercises and if the Battlegroup is activated for operations.

It is understood there is still widespread disappointment at the extent of allowances on offer and the caveats attached to them.

“PDForra has expressed serious concerns about what has been offered by the Department,” said Ger Guinan, general secretary of the Permanent Defence Forces Representative Association, which represents enlisted personnel.

Senior officers appointed to lead the Irish contingent will get no allowances whatsoever under Department proposals.

Preparations for the Battlegroup include shipping tonnes of Irish military equipment, including a large number of Mowag armoured personnel carriers, to Germany, where they will remain on standby should the Battlegroup be activated.

Logistics personnel are expected to start shipping the equipment to the Belgian port of Antwerp in the second half of 2024. It will then be transported by rail to a German military facility. A small number of Irish troops will remain in Germany to maintain the equipment.

Some of this equipment is due to be shipped home from Syria next month as the Defence Forces winds down its commitment to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (Undof) on the Syrian-Israeli border.

Ireland is withdrawing its troops from Undof after 10 years to free up resources for the Battlegroup.

Asked about the recruitment difficulties, a Defence Forces spokesman declined to comment: “Due to the operational nature of the EU Battlegroup 24/25 and normal operational security procedures, the Defence Forces will not be commenting on the EU Battlegroup’s operational readiness, strength and the disposition of its forces or equipment.”

Ireland has contributed troops to previous Battlegroup iterations but these have never been deployed on active missions due to political disagreements between EU member states. The new form of Battlegroup is designed to be more easily deployable.