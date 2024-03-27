Cobh sword attack victim Ian Baitson remembered as a ‘loveable rogue’ at funeral

Ian Baitson left an indelible mark on all those who had known him, his brother Richard told his funeral Mass. Photograph: Family handout/PA Wire

A father of two who was killed in Co Cork earlier this month was remembered at his requiem Mass as a “loveable rogue” and a “magnet” for people due to his warm nature.

Ian Baitson was attacked on March 15th in a car park on the Newtown Road in Cobh and died four days later in hospital. Dylan Scannell (30) of O’Rahilly Street in Cobh has been remanded in custody charged with his murder.

Mourners gathered at St Colman’s Cathedral and were told that Mr Baitson was baptised in the church 33 years ago this week during the Easter Vigil.

His brother, Richard Baitson, said Ian had left an indelible mark on all those who had known him.

READ MORE

“We all have many fantastic memories and stories of him. He was a lovable rogue,” Mr Baitson said.

He said his family would forever be in debt to staff at Cork University Hospital and all those who rallied to help them since they started “navigating through this devastating situation” after Ian was attacked.

“Ye all did absolutely everything ye could and ye allowed Ian’s friends and family to spend four days with him by his bedside to talk to him, to support each other and to say our goodbyes. You gave us the gift of time. Thank you,” he said.

“The support the community has shown us has been truly touching. Words can’t express how wonderful people can be. Continue to support and look out for each because life is short.”

Offertory gifts included a photo album containing pictures of Ian with his son Myles and daughter Zoe, who brought a sloth teddy to the altar, Ian’s chef’s hat, a recipe book and a running bib marking the fact he was training for a marathon.

Fr Tom McDermott said many people had spoken of Mr Baitson’s smile and “heart of gold” as the community got to grips with the grief and pain of what had happened to him.

“That magnet he was for people, a chat for everyone he met. The smiles and the laughter and that great humour he had. Every party a better one because he was there,” he said. “The lads say that when they were kids, he was the one the mammy’s all asked about.”

Mr Baitson was predeceased by his father Paul and is survived by his mother Helen, children Zoe and Myles, extended family and friends. Following the Mass, a cremation took place at the Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy.