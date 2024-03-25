Man (30) charged with murder of Ian Baitson in Cobh car park

Dylan Scannell (30) of O’Rahilly Street in Cobh, pictured at Midleton District Court in Co Cork. Photograph: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

A man (30) has appeared before Midleton District Court in Co Cork charged in connection with the murder of Ian Baitson.

Dylan Scannell of O’Rahilly Street in Cobh was charged with the murder of Ian Baitson (30), a father of two, at Newtown Road in the town.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Det Sgt Gerard O’Shaughnessy. He said he arrested Mr Scannell at 1.26pm on Sunday and charged him with the murder of Mr Baitson. Dt Sgt O’Shaughnessy said Mr Scannell made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.

Defence solicitor Ken Murray applied for and was granted free legal aid.

Supt Adrian Gamble said that there was no objection to legal aid being granted in the case.

Judge Colm Roberts acceded to the State’s request to remand Mr Scannell to a sitting of Mallow District Court on Tuesday where he will appear by video link.

Mr Scannell was dressed in dark clothes and did not speak during the brief hearing.

No application for bail can be made at District Court level on the charge of murder.

Mr Baitson was attacked shortly before 9pm on March 15th in the Eurospar car park on the Newtown Road in Cobh. He was taken to Cork University Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on March 19th.

Ian Baitson's funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday. Photograph: Family handout/PA Wire

A postmortem was carried out last Tuesday afternoon at Cork University Hospital. The case was then formally upgraded to a murder case.

An incident room was established at Cobh Garda station, and a senior investigating officer is leading the investigation. A family liaison officer has also been appointed to keep the family updated.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mr Baitson. He will lie in repose at Cahill’s funeral home in Newtown on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal will take place on Wednesday at 12.30pm for 1pm requiem Mass following by cremation at the Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy.

Mr Baitson is survived by his children Zoe and Myles, his mother Helen his brother Richard, his extended family and a large circle of friends. He was predeceased by his father Paul.