Man seriously injured in Cork sword attack dies

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man who was allegedly attacked with a sword in Cobh, Co Cork has died in hospital, gardaí have confirmed.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened at about 8.55pm on Friday evening in the carpark on the Newton Road in Cobh.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment and was pronounced deceased this afternoon.

An incident room has been established at Cobh Garda station and a postmortem examination will take place on Wednesday which will determine the course of the investigation.

READ MORE

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Newtown Road between 8.45pm and 9.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

More to follow.