Upended car leads to long tailbacks on M7 in Kildare

There were long tailbacks on the M7 in Co Kildare following an incident in which a car ended up on its roof.

The car was travelling on the northbound carriage towards Dublin when it crashed just after Junction 14 between Monasterevin and Kildare town on Saturday afternoon just before 3pm.

The incident caused long tailbacks on the M7 between junctions 13 and 14, a distance of some four kilometres. There were long queues too into the Kildare Village shopping centre.

Traffic was being redirected in the area and delays. The scene has now been cleared and traffic is moving again.