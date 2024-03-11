Monday’s Top Stories: Great Oscars night for the Irish as Cillian Murphy wins best actor; questions over Kate Middleton picture

IrelandMorning Briefing

Here are the stories you need to start your day including the complete list of winners at the 96th Academy Awards as Irish film industry celebrates

Cillian Murphy accepts the award for best actor for Oppenheimer during the 96th Annual Academy Awards this morning. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty

Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy wins best actor award

Cillian Murphy has been named best actor at the 96th Academy Awards for his performance as the eponymous father of the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. He becomes, after Daniel Day-Lewis, the second Irish citizen to win that award for lead performance.

Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and produced by Dublin’s Element Pictures, converted four of its 11 nominations into wins, including a second best actress Oscar for lead Emma Stone. Oppenheimer, as expected, had a good night at a ceremony that delivered few enormous surprises. The huge biopic topped the nomination table with seven wins including best picture and, for Nolan, best director.

“Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas – it’s been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you’ve taken me on over the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say,” Murphy said to his director and producer from the stage.

“Yvonne McGuinness, my partner in life and art. My two boys, Malachy and Aran, who are sitting up there, I love you so much. I am a very proud Irishman standing here tonight. We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world – so I’d really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere. Go raibh maith agat.”

Emma Stone won the best actress award for the Irish produced Poor Things, one of four awards for the film. Photograph: EPA

Online scam: Mary's family eventually became desperate over what she was doing, and having found it impossible to get through to her, they eventually did some digging of their own, writes Conor Pope. Photograph: iStock

Ryan Tubridy comforting classmates of 12-year-old Saoirse Ruane during her funeral at Saints Peter and Paul Church, Kiltullagh, Co Galway. Photograph: Eamon Ward/PA Wire

