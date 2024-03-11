Monday’s Top Stories: Great Oscars night for the Irish as Cillian Murphy wins best actor; questions over Kate Middleton picture

Cillian Murphy accepts the award for best actor for Oppenheimer during the 96th Annual Academy Awards this morning. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty

Cillian Murphy has been named best actor at the 96th Academy Awards for his performance as the eponymous father of the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. He becomes, after Daniel Day-Lewis, the second Irish citizen to win that award for lead performance.

Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and produced by Dublin’s Element Pictures, converted four of its 11 nominations into wins, including a second best actress Oscar for lead Emma Stone. Oppenheimer, as expected, had a good night at a ceremony that delivered few enormous surprises. The huge biopic topped the nomination table with seven wins including best picture and, for Nolan, best director.

“Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas – it’s been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you’ve taken me on over the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say,” Murphy said to his director and producer from the stage.

“Yvonne McGuinness, my partner in life and art. My two boys, Malachy and Aran, who are sitting up there, I love you so much. I am a very proud Irishman standing here tonight. We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world – so I’d really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere. Go raibh maith agat.”

READ MORE

Oscars Highlights

Emma Stone won the best actress award for the Irish produced Poor Things, one of four awards for the film. Photograph: EPA

Oscars 2024: the complete list of winners: Here are all the winners of the 96th Academy Awards - and all the nominees

Here are all the winners of the 96th Academy Awards - and all the nominees Oscars 2024 as it happened: Cillian Murphy makes history to win best actor award: Oppenheimer wins seven awards including best director and best film. Poor Things, produced by Dublin film company Element Pictures, takes home four statuettes including best actress for Emma Stone.

Oppenheimer wins seven awards including best director and best film. Poor Things, produced by Dublin film company Element Pictures, takes home four statuettes including best actress for Emma Stone. Ranked: The 15 greatest Irish moments at the Oscars: From Daniel Day-Lewis and Brenda Fricker winning acting awards for My Left Foot to the Academy singing Happy Birthday to James Martin in 2023.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Questions over editing of official Mother’s Day picture of Princess of Wales: A photograph released by Kensington Palace which showed Kate Middleton, Britain’s Princess of Wales, with her children was recalled on Sunday night by several news and picture agencies amid concerns that it had been ‘manipulated’.

The Big Read

Online scam: Mary's family eventually became desperate over what she was doing, and having found it impossible to get through to her, they eventually did some digging of their own, writes Conor Pope. Photograph: iStock

She married a man she’d never met, is losing thousands - and no-one can help: Pricewatch: Here’s the story of a romance scam. While the details are very upsetting, her family wants us to highlight it to show the damage such deceit can do - to victims and their families.

The best from Opinion

Picture of the Day

Ryan Tubridy comforting classmates of 12-year-old Saoirse Ruane during her funeral at Saints Peter and Paul Church, Kiltullagh, Co Galway. Photograph: Eamon Ward/PA Wire

Dancing with the Stars: ‘Absolute gent’ Davy Russell leaves everyone in tears: Is it Halloween? No, but it’s Fright Night on Dancing With The Stars (RTÉ, Sunday, 6.30pm) for some unexplained reason. It’s also semi-final night, with only four of the five remaining celebrities going through to next week’s final.

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters