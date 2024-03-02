Funeral of Paddy O’Mahony, who was found dead at his Co Kerry home, told of his loyalty and sense of humour

Paddy O'Mahony, whose body was found at his home in Castlemaine, Co Kerry, on February 25th

Patrick ‘Paddy’ O’Mahony was remembered as “gentle and humble in heart” but with a “wicked sense of humour” at his funeral on Saturday in Castlemaine, Co Kerry.

A man has been charged with the murder of the 84-year-old widower, whose body was found at his home last weekend. Paddy is survived by his five children, grandchildren, and sisters, nephews and nieces.

The shock that has reverberated throughout the community in mid-Kerry was recalled at his funeral mass at St Carthage Church, Kiltallagh, where Fr Danny Broderick, moderator of Castlemaine Parish, was joined by former parish priest Fr Luke Roche.

Among the gifts brought to the altar were a lily to represent his wife Lillie, the love of Paddy’s life and wife of 55 years, who died last November. A picture of the couple adorned the coffin.

A plant represented Paddy’s love of gardening. A tricolour, gloves and medals represented his time as a captain in the reserve Defence Forces and his role in the national ex-service personnel organisation.

Moderator Fr Danny Broderick, in his homily, recalled Paddy as “gentle and humble in heart”, as a father, grandfather, neighbour and powerful friend to many.

Fr Broderick said Paddy’s family had “a great cross of grief” to bear.

“It will take a long time to come to terms with all of this,” the priest said.

In the prayers of the faithful, the family thanked the community for their support. The traditional song The Foggy Dew was sung post-communion.

Paddy’s good friend Seoirse Devlin reflected on his life and thanked gardaí, medical staff and the community.

“Paddy’s unwavering loyalty was his hallmark,” Mr Devlin recalled, remembering his “wicked sense of humour”.

As a young person, he had met Paddy in the FCA – now the reserve Defence Forces – in Ballymullen Barracks, Tralee, where Paddy was known as ‘the cowboy’ because of his love and knowledge of guns and shooting. An experienced and respected gunsmith and licensed arms dealer, he had founded the An Riocht rifle and pistol range.

Paddy was also known among the farming community in Kerry, as he had worked as a milk recorder with Kerry Group for 20 years, his friend said.

Back in the wild west, Paddy would probably have been both a sheriff and an outlaw, he remarked to laughter among the congregation.

“Rest easy, comrade,” Mr Devlin said to a round of applause.

The deceased man was later laid to rest in the cemetery attached to St Carthage Church.

The 84-year-old’s body was found on Sunday, February 25th, at Ballreameen, about 5km outside Castlemaine.

Thomas Carroll (66) of Brookway, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, is charged with his murder. He was remanded in custody at Tralee District Court last Wednesday.