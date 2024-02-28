Wednesday’s Top Stories: Care home used by Tusla ‘fabricated’ pre-employment checks of staff; Siún Ní Raghallaigh had threatened to quit before Catherine Martin interview

Louise Nealon, author of the book Snowflake, which has been announced as this year's One Dublin One Book. Photograph: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Tusla, the child and family agency, placed vulnerable children into unregulated emergency accommodation run by a company which “fabricated” pre-employment screenings of staff.

The accommodation was provided by a company called Ideal Care Services, which Tusla has increasingly relied upon to manage accommodation for children taken into State care in recent years. An internal Tusla report found it to have “fabricated” pre-employment checks of staff, posing a major risk to young people in its care.

The company is run by a pastor in an evangelical Christian church.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Irish-owned Raglan Road pub at Disney resort in Florida sued over anaphylactic death of diner: An Irish pub and restaurant in Florida owned by two Dublin businessmen is facing allegations of negligence following the death of a woman shortly after eating at the pub in October.

The Big Read

Catherine Martin, Minister for Media, arriving at Leinster House to face questions at an Oireachtas committee. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Miriam Lord: Catherine Martin explains why she went through the RTÉ chair for a short cut: Who hasn’t taken a wild figary and sacked somebody live on air when they hadn’t the vaguest notion of doing any such thing before entering the studio?

The best from Opinion

What is house hacking and is it the right move for you?: Once an app dedicated to dance clips, TikTok has become something of a personal finance oracle for Millennials and Gen Z. It’s easy to see why “house hacking” gained popularity with catchy videos titled “here’s how to buy five houses in five years” or “here’s how I bought my house but live in it for free”. These glimmers of hope provide a sort of financial catnip to generations trying to get on a property ladder that has become a slippery pole. But is it legit?

Top Sports news

Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland’s slight dip in performance levels is no bad thing ahead of facing England: Andy Farrell’s side came out on top against Wales but some players will know they fell short of the mark and will reflect on that.

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters.

READ MORE

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone