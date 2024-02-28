Wednesday’s Top Stories: Care home used by Tusla ‘fabricated’ pre-employment checks of staff; Siún Ní Raghallaigh had threatened to quit before Catherine Martin interview

Care home used by Tusla ‘fabricated’ pre-employment checks of staff, posing major risk to young people in its care
Tusla, the child and family agency, placed vulnerable children into unregulated emergency accommodation run by a company which “fabricated” pre-employment screenings of staff.
The accommodation was provided by a company called Ideal Care Services, which Tusla has increasingly relied upon to manage accommodation for children taken into State care in recent years. An internal Tusla report found it to have “fabricated” pre-employment checks of staff, posing a major risk to young people in its care.
The company is run by a pastor in an evangelical Christian church.
Top News Stories
- RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh had threatened to quit and resisted meeting before Catherine Martin Prime Time interview: Siún Ní Raghallaigh warned she could resign before a crucial appearance by Minister for Media Catherine Martin on RTÉ Prime Time last week, according to the Minister, and resisted attempts to arrange a meeting to discuss Ms Martin’s disappointment in her.
- Reform of Leaving Cert science subjects risks giving ‘unfair advantage’ to pupils in private schools: Plans to reform Leaving Cert science subjects risk widening the social divide by giving an unfair advantage to students in fee-charging schools with better access to laboratory equipment and technicians, university lecturers have warned.
- Stephen Donnelly directs HSE to withhold funds from hospitals not signing up to new computer system: Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has directed the HSE to withhold all capital funding – potentially running into millions of euro – from publicly-funded hospitals that do not sign up to a new computer system designed to allow comparisons to be made between health facilities.
- Gardaí investigating after discovery of man’s body (60s) found in Dublin house: Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Dublin on Tuesday. The body of a man, aged in his 60s, was found after gardaí called to a residence near Herberton Park, Rialto, on Tuesday afternoon.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the World
- Irish-owned Raglan Road pub at Disney resort in Florida sued over anaphylactic death of diner: An Irish pub and restaurant in Florida owned by two Dublin businessmen is facing allegations of negligence following the death of a woman shortly after eating at the pub in October.
The Big Read
- Miriam Lord: Catherine Martin explains why she went through the RTÉ chair for a short cut: Who hasn’t taken a wild figary and sacked somebody live on air when they hadn’t the vaguest notion of doing any such thing before entering the studio?
The best from Opinion
- Michael McDowell: Referendums ask us to insert a toothless aspiration and approve some vague-minded proposals about marriage
- Lorcan Sirr: There are more than 18,000 houses to rent on Airbnb vs 2,000 on Daft. Something is very wrong
- Kathy Sheridan: Catherine Martin mistook a gotcha moment for a meaningful political move
Today's Business
- What is house hacking and is it the right move for you?: Once an app dedicated to dance clips, TikTok has become something of a personal finance oracle for Millennials and Gen Z. It’s easy to see why “house hacking” gained popularity with catchy videos titled “here’s how to buy five houses in five years” or “here’s how I bought my house but live in it for free”. These glimmers of hope provide a sort of financial catnip to generations trying to get on a property ladder that has become a slippery pole. But is it legit?
Top Sports news
- Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland’s slight dip in performance levels is no bad thing ahead of facing England: Andy Farrell’s side came out on top against Wales but some players will know they fell short of the mark and will reflect on that.
Martyn Turner
Video & Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters.
READ MORE
Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone