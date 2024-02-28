IrelandMorning Briefing

Wednesday’s Top Stories: Care home used by Tusla ‘fabricated’ pre-employment checks of staff; Siún Ní Raghallaigh had threatened to quit before Catherine Martin interview

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Stephen Donnelly directs HSE to withhold funds from hospitals not signing up to new computer system

Louise Nealon, author of the book Snowflake, which has been announced as this year's One Dublin One Book. Photograph: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Wed Feb 28 2024 - 07:47

Care home used by Tusla ‘fabricated’ pre-employment checks of staff, posing major risk to young people in its care

Tusla, the child and family agency, placed vulnerable children into unregulated emergency accommodation run by a company which “fabricated” pre-employment screenings of staff.

The accommodation was provided by a company called Ideal Care Services, which Tusla has increasingly relied upon to manage accommodation for children taken into State care in recent years. An internal Tusla report found it to have “fabricated” pre-employment checks of staff, posing a major risk to young people in its care.

The company is run by a pastor in an evangelical Christian church.

Catherine Martin, Minister for Media, arriving at Leinster House to face questions at an Oireachtas committee. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

  • What is house hacking and is it the right move for you?: Once an app dedicated to dance clips, TikTok has become something of a personal finance oracle for Millennials and Gen Z. It’s easy to see why “house hacking” gained popularity with catchy videos titled “here’s how to buy five houses in five years” or “here’s how I bought my house but live in it for free”. These glimmers of hope provide a sort of financial catnip to generations trying to get on a property ladder that has become a slippery pole. But is it legit?

