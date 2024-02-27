Gardaí investigating after discovery of man’s body (60s) found in Dublin house

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Dublin on Tuesday.
The body of a man, aged in his 60s, was found after gardaí called to a residence near Herberton Park, Rialto, on Tuesday afternoon.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The scene has been preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers, and the State Pathologist and Dublin city coroner have been notified.
The results of a postmortem examination will determine the direction of the investigation, the Garda press office said.
