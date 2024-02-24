Foul play is ruled out in death of woman in Cork

A postmortem examination has ruled out foul play in the death of a 53-year-old woman whose body was found at a house in Cork city on Friday.
The postmortem examination took place on Saturday at Cork University Hospital.
It followed the discovery of the body of Marcella Cronin at her home in Sarsfield Terrace in Richmond Hill in Cork at lunchtime on Friday.
Ms Cronin was the mother of several children. She was a native of the north side of Cork city. Friends said Ms Cronin was a funny, loyal and kind person.
A visitor to the house raised the alarm on Friday afternoon. Ms Cronin was pronounced dead at the scene.
The postmortem was carried out by Chief State Pathologist Prof Linda Mulligan. A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court. An inquest will be held in due course.
