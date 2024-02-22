Westmeath Co Council calls in gardaí after being defrauded of €515,000

Westmeath County Council has admitted it has been defrauded out of a sum of more than €500,000.
The council paid out €515,000 in a payment to a third party. The information was conveyed via email to councillors on Wednesday night.
The council contacted An Garda Síochána as soon as it was told of the fraudulent transactions and engaged the services of specialist advisers who advice local authorities on the threat of fraud.
The issue is currently under investigation by gardaí and the council says it is co-operating fully with that investigation.
The council stated that it will issue a further statement presently when more is known about the case.
