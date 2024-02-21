Man dies in hospital after car hit two pedestrians in Ballina

A Garda spokesman said the local coroner has been informed.

A man has died in hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Ballina, Co Mayo, on Tuesday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which occurred on Lord Edward Street at approximately 6.25pm, when a car collided with two pedestrians.

A male pedestrian (33), who sustained serious injuries in the incident, was pronounced dead in Mayo University Hospital on Wednesday evening.

A Garda spokesman said the local coroner has been informed, and arrangements are being made for a postmortem examination.

A girl who was also injured in the incident has been discharged from hospital.

Gardaí at Ballina said they are continuing their investigation into the incident. Following the completion of examinations by Garda forensic collision investigators, the road, previously closed, has been reopened to traffic.

“Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward,” said the spokesman. “Those with camera footage, including dashcam, from the area at the time are urged to provide it to gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda station 096 20560 or any Garda station.