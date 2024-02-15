Three pedestrians injured after being hit by car on Bray main street

Gardaí at the scene of the crash on Main Street in Bray, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after three pedestrians were injured in a serious road traffic incident in Co Wicklow on Thursday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 2pm to a collision involving a works vehicle and a car on Main Street in Bray.

The impact caused the car to mount the footpath, striking three female pedestrians.

Two of the pedestrians, both women aged in their 60s, and the driver of the car, a woman in her 80s, were transported by ambulance to St Vincent’s hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The third pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was treated at the scene.

The driver of the works vehicle did not require immediate medical treatment.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Road users with camera footage (including dashcam) from the vicinity of Main Street, Bray, at the time of the incident were urged to provide this footage to Gardaí.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Bray Garda station at 01 6665300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.